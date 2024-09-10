Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 3.3 %

FAST opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

