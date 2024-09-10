Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,702 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.76% of Ferguson worth $296,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 2.3 %

Ferguson stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.66. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.