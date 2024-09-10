Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $259.38 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $259.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002274 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.