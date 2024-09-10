Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$32.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Performance

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.07. Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.