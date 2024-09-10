Financial Contrast: Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) versus Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Elutia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Elutia alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -261.08% N/A -159.96% Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

74.0% of Elutia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Elutia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elutia and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80

Elutia currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.31%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.75%. Given Zura Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Elutia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elutia and Zura Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.75 million 5.66 -$37.66 million ($2.37) -1.73 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Elutia has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Summary

Elutia beats Zura Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.