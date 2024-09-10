First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,800. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $66.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

