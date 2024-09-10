First Interstate Bank Buys 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.67. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

