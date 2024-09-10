First Interstate Bank Invests $325,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $192.24 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

