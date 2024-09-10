First Interstate Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,020 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 11.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $50,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000.

NYSEARCA IBDY opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

