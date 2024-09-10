First Interstate Bank Sells 201 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

