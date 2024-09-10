First Interstate Bank Sells 3,439 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.