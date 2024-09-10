First Interstate Bank Sells 4,083 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $621.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

