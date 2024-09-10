First Interstate Bank Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after buying an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $877.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $850.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.47.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

