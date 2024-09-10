First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 15669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

