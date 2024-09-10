FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.92

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 55385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

