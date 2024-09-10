Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.8 %

FLS stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

