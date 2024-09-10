Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 0.8% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

F stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

