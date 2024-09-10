Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Outperform”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Fortive stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.2% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

