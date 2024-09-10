Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,359,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 653,638 shares.The stock last traded at $120.15 and had previously closed at $120.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35, a PEG ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $221,351,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $219,971,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.