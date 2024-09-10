Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.55

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 19301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

