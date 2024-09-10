FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

