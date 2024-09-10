FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 920 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 47,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 725.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,412,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,569,000 after buying an additional 1,241,596 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $844.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

