FS KKR Capital Corp. Declares None Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

