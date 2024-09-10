Function X Price Reaches $0.14 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Function X has a total market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $149,246.02 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
