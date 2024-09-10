Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Announces GBX 6.50 Dividend

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

GAMA opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,945.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,402.07. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 980.10 ($12.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662 ($21.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) target price for the company.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

