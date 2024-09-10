Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Get Garmin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.