Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.82

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.82 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 129029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.