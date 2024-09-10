GitLab (GTLB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:

9/5/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – GitLab had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – GitLab was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/27/2024 – GitLab is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $76.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – GitLab had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – GitLab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – GitLab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,179. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,608 shares of company stock worth $6,340,633. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

