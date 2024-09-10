Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $363.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

