Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 318 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

