Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 94 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.66.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

