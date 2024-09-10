Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

MPWR stock opened at $836.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.