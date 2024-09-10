Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.5% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.88 and a 200-day moving average of $310.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

