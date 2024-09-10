Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $458,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,460.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,601 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,933,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.03 and a 200-day moving average of $449.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $521.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

