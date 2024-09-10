Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360,501 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned 0.65% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $54,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

