Globalworth Real Estate Investments (GWI) to Issue Dividend of €0.10 on October 18th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Up 3.4 %

LON GWI opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.67. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.53, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.52.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

