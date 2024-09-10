Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Position Cut by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,986 shares during the period. Golar LNG accounts for 0.8% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

