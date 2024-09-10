GR Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GR Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.2% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $896.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $397.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $858.47 and its 200-day moving average is $801.88.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

