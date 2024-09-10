Grafton Group plc (GFTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grafton Group Price Performance

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,047.20 ($13.69) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 988.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,281.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.10), for a total value of £95,963.56 ($125,491.77). Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

