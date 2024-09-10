Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Griffon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $8,385,495. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,453. Griffon has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

