Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 47,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

