Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.