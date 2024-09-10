Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $693,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.64. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.