Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.