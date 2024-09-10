Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 29.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 681,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,387,000 after buying an additional 155,951 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 84.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 36.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

