Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 7,143 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $702,541.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,584.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,044 shares of company stock worth $18,518,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

