Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PROK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of PROK stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. ProKidney has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $692.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that ProKidney will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.