Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $42.12 or 0.00074295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $1.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,054 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

