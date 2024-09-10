HashAI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.56 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One HashAI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $182,734.65 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00047197 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $240,786.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

