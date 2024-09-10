HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Connect Biopharma stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Connect Biopharma stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Connect Biopharma were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.